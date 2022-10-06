0.16.6 + 0.16.7 beta branch changelog + halloween graphics

A lot of changes to the beta branch, let us know in case you encounter any problems and we will fix them asap.
As usual we changed some graphics to fit the halloween theme -
some of you didn't like that so we created a beta branch "no-halloween" for you.
(Steam Library, right click on Rising Lords, then Properties, go to the betas tab and in the submenu choose no_halloween - regular graphics)
0.16.6 (July 20) beta
Fixes:
- Fixed rare "mercenary could not be hired" bug (wrong region)
- Fixed 2 crashes from being able to build off map
- Fixed exploit that would allow players to build too close to a waypoint from attempting off map building resulting in building on the nearest tile.
- Fixed sluggishness when hovering over build tiles.
- Fixed transparent unrolled 'dead' scroll w/ some tile hovers
- Fixed army disappearing w/ far zoom-out
- Fixed no "normal" helper cards in the tutorial
- Fixed missing custom helper cards
- Fixed tutorial starts w/ second task unlocked in some cases
- Fixed unable to build 'inn' tile in tutorial under certain circumstances
- Fixed 1-sheep could visually disappear off field when zooming
- Fixed 'doubled' field workers visual bug
- Fixed canceling a building leaving tile remnants
- Fixed minor tile warping
- Fixed editor snapshots broken if camera hadn't moved over tiles
- Fixed a massive custom user map crashing on load
Changes:
- trippled tool_tip timer for normal gameplay elements (small scrolls)
- halfed bottom gui elements tool_tip timer and made the timer reset when mouse is moving
- de and en language file adjustments
- If several morale penalties happen at once, only display the most severe
- Speed up loading of massive user levels
- enabled starting bonuses to apply again for strong and very strong AI
- added back in the '+' for buff hints
- Modified reset warnings text to be reset helpers.
- Added sound FX when hovering over menu items in title screen + abstract menus
_
0.16.7 (Oktober 6) beta
New:
- basic unit hover tooltip in army menu
- ladder info in tutorial battle 1
- armies can now be done with clicks, like peasants
- can now specify field upgrades in level editor
Fixes:
- Fixed a user reported three way battle lock
- Fixed '(not) currently eating [resource]' tooltip getting stuck
- Fixed incorrect 'spent XP' when re-opening skill tree
- Fixed editor 'fixed tile' placement crash
- Fixed tiles in editor not updating immediately
- Fixed 'wall mode' button grayed out in some tutorial situations
- Fixed crashes from user reports
- Fixed custom tutorial cards potential double-display
- Fixed story tree task hint indices not updating w/ task removal
- Fixed number of click-depth issues with the editor / alt+fill crash
- Fixed 'open water' tile placement not auto-tiling
Changes:
- Optimisations (mainly to resting frame rate)
- Speed up end-turn time
- added back in the 'Host closed game' loading notification
- neighboring castles don't connect walls
- hovering wall removes shield info, displays wall damage
- only hovered workplace highlights, if none hovered all highlight
- Chapel morale boost now applies to all defending armies
- heritage no longer unlocks nearby skills
- army names now limited to 24 characters
- rewrote wall/house/tower rendering (see notes)
- minimap scaling adjustments
- Walls can be placed between castle tiles
- Towers now render correctly in editor
- Wall depth correct in editor
- Towers render correctly on non-castle tiles w/ castle walls
- Non-multi-layered tiles should properly render opposite half-houses on edges 0 and 3
improved notification scroll (see notes)
- System now adjusts scroll size to match amount of text
- Amount of text adjusts scroll 'stay open' timer
- Multiple messages merge if they can
- Back-to-back duplicate messages are properly ignored
- Added optional 'timer' and '# of #' messages left note
- notifications pause w/ mouse-over
Changed depots in no_halloween branch