0.16.6 + 0.16.7 beta branch changelog + halloween graphics

A lot of changes to the beta branch, let us know in case you encounter any problems and we will fix them asap.

As usual we changed some graphics to fit the halloween theme -

some of you didn't like that so we created a beta branch "no-halloween" for you.

(Steam Library, right click on Rising Lords, then Properties, go to the betas tab and in the submenu choose no_halloween - regular graphics)

0.16.6 (July 20) beta

Fixes:

Fixed rare "mercenary could not be hired" bug (wrong region)

Fixed 2 crashes from being able to build off map

Fixed exploit that would allow players to build too close to a waypoint from attempting off map building resulting in building on the nearest tile.

Fixed sluggishness when hovering over build tiles.

Fixed transparent unrolled 'dead' scroll w/ some tile hovers

Fixed army disappearing w/ far zoom-out

Fixed no "normal" helper cards in the tutorial

Fixed missing custom helper cards

Fixed tutorial starts w/ second task unlocked in some cases

Fixed unable to build 'inn' tile in tutorial under certain circumstances

Fixed 1-sheep could visually disappear off field when zooming

Fixed 'doubled' field workers visual bug

Fixed canceling a building leaving tile remnants

Fixed minor tile warping

Fixed editor snapshots broken if camera hadn't moved over tiles

Fixed a massive custom user map crashing on load

Changes:

trippled tool_tip timer for normal gameplay elements (small scrolls)

halfed bottom gui elements tool_tip timer and made the timer reset when mouse is moving

de and en language file adjustments

If several morale penalties happen at once, only display the most severe

Speed up loading of massive user levels

enabled starting bonuses to apply again for strong and very strong AI

added back in the '+' for buff hints

Modified reset warnings text to be reset helpers.

Added sound FX when hovering over menu items in title screen + abstract menus

_

0.16.7 (Oktober 6) beta

New:

basic unit hover tooltip in army menu

ladder info in tutorial battle 1

armies can now be done with clicks, like peasants

can now specify field upgrades in level editor

Fixes:

Fixed a user reported three way battle lock

Fixed '(not) currently eating [resource]' tooltip getting stuck

Fixed incorrect 'spent XP' when re-opening skill tree

Fixed editor 'fixed tile' placement crash

Fixed tiles in editor not updating immediately

Fixed 'wall mode' button grayed out in some tutorial situations

Fixed crashes from user reports

Fixed custom tutorial cards potential double-display

Fixed story tree task hint indices not updating w/ task removal

Fixed number of click-depth issues with the editor / alt+fill crash

Fixed 'open water' tile placement not auto-tiling

Changes: