2022 10/06 Version 1.0.12 update log

1 Increased the drop of gold coins of legendary beasts

There will be a prompt when the bank withdraws more than the amount brought online

3 Honor value has more influence on the game experience. Now when the player's honor value is lower than - 29 (that is, infamous), they may be chased by town soldiers or bounty hunters!

4 The police station has added a new NPC [Wanted Clerk], which can quickly restore its honor value by paying a deposit.

Preview of subsequent development contents:

1 English version is supported.

2 Comprehensive art upgrading.

3 New game content (new weapons, level challenges, achievements, plot, Boss).

4 Add the scene map, the gospel of man who have no sense of direction.

Miscellaneous remarks:

Recently, the creativity and playing methods of the game have been recognized by more and more players. I feel very honored. I have also found an art partner for the simple problem of art mentioned by everyone, and there will be a wave of art upgrading in the future! In addition, regarding the price, if you are willing to try the game content in advance, you can buy it. If you are interested in the future development of the game, you can join a wish list. We will inform you in time when the game is upgraded or promoted!