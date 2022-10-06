Update 20221006

So, why not hurry up and make new contents?

In the last few days, we have fixed a lot of game play issues and design flaws and many bugs. These efforts are not only to make the game better for all players, but also to set a clearer direction for developing new content afterwards, reducing the possibility of reworking by taking a detour.

We are gradually shifting the focus of development to the new content, please rest assured.

In addition, the game content balance adjustment will be a long-term process throughout the EA development.

We will also quickly update minor versions to fix glitches as a priority.

Update：

Add 5 init MAX HP for the Brave character.

Card Charging Slash: You can dash to a targetless direction once per battle.

Card Comprehension : Increased multiplier value.

Card Expropriation: Randomly draw a Moves card from the draw pile or discarded pile and increase its base ATK by 5 this turn.

Card Knockback: Add 4 base damage.

The Small Flame of Mage can now exist for 2 turns.

Fire Spirit changed to : Deal 11 damage and add 2 stacks of Burn to all enemies within range.The initial range is 2 grids distance and it expands the distance by 1 grid after per trigger. Destroyed in 2 turns

Card Retrieve Modified : Draw 2 cards, or 3 cards if the total number of cards in the Active Deck is greater than 15.

Card Firewall: upgraded card is less Mana costs.

Artifact Cotton Headband modified : At the beginning of each turn, if there is a Move card in your hand that costs more than 2 AP, you will immediately receive 1 Simple Strike deal 5 damage and costs 0 AP.

Artifact Empty Bottle : Add limit of effect times.

Artiface Spell Ring modified: After playing 4 Defense cards at the same time, gain 1 mana.

The first chapter encounter ambush only 1 time.

Slightly reduce the HP value of several bosses.

Increase the starting price of 10 coins and the incremental price of 5 coins for deletion in the store.

The card deletion in bonfire is no longer available in chapter 1. Because card deletions in the first chapter is too cheap.

Price increased for the card deletion in the Soul Orbs convenience store.

Bug Fix：

Selected card will pop up to the bottom.

Some bad translations.

Some encounter events do not respond when there is no upgradeable card.

Charging Slash will stop when you passes a knife on the ground.

Card Brewing is not working correctly