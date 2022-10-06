-Many new Syntheses.
-The interface is now a little more comfortable to control with the mouse than before.
-If all item slots are full, the Mega Chest will drop a regular chest.
-Summons reacts normally to Mega Chest.
-New item in metaprogressions.
-Water Splash, Lightning, Sylph - now "Simple" (can not be synthesized (essentially just a hint for players)). Gain 1 bonus slot for modifiers.
-Fixed some bugs.
Chrono Survival update for 6 October 2022
Patch 0.26 (Syntheses)
