 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Survival update for 6 October 2022

Patch 0.26 (Syntheses)

Share · View all patches · Build 9664975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Many new Syntheses.
-The interface is now a little more comfortable to control with the mouse than before.
-If all item slots are full, the Mega Chest will drop a regular chest.
-Summons reacts normally to Mega Chest.
-New item in metaprogressions.
-Water Splash, Lightning, Sylph - now "Simple" (can not be synthesized (essentially just a hint for players)). Gain 1 bonus slot for modifiers.
-Fixed some bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link