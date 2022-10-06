Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch67

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch67 on October 6th 2022 from 13:30-17:00 (+7 GMT)

HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on October 6th from 13:30-17:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.

The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

New System:

Weekly Quests

Bug Fixes:

Fixed: Visitor zBing (Ping) displays incorrect special effects when using a weapon.

Fixed: Visitor’s Perk “Escape” does not work correctly.

Fixed: Missing players’ accessories in character customization menu.

The bugs mentioned will be patched on October 6th after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.

Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch67 วันที่ 6 ตุลาคม 2565 เวลา 13:30-17:00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 6 ตุลาคม 2565 เวลา 13:30-17:00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ระบบใหม่:

ภารกิจประจำสัปดาห์ (Weekly Quest)

แก้ไขบัค:

แก้บัคเอฟเฟคพิเศษของอาวุธแสดงผลผิดพลาด กับตัวละคร ซีบิง (ปิ๊ง)

แก้บัคทักษะ หลีกหนี (Escape) ทำงานไม่ถูกต้อง

แก้บัคเครื่องประดับไม่แสดงในหน้าปรับแต่ง

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 6 ตุลาคม 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive