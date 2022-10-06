 Skip to content

Onigiri update for 6 October 2022

[SPACE CARCHER] beta test begins!

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Cyberstep will begin beta testing of the crane game "SPACE CARCHER" currently under development.

Play the game "SPACE CARCHER" and get gift code of Onigiri!

For more information, click here. *Japanese language only

