Chicken Fall" October 06 Update Log

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Boss! Hello! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

Made rocket backpack not enabled when character is in special state

Fixed an issue where the drop pods would not destroy the glass blocks when landing

Made the ground at the helicopter evacuation point indestructible

Fixed a bug where some equipment was not completely removed when placed in the locker

Slightly reduced the angle of treasure ejection when opening treasure chests

Reduced the burst rate of gems

Fixed a bug that only removes one layer of drunkenness when removing multiple layers

Welcome to give us active feedback on bugs! We value your feedback.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.