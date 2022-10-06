 Skip to content

Chicken Fall update for 6 October 2022

Chicken Fall" October 06 Update Log

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Boss! Hello! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

  • Made rocket backpack not enabled when character is in special state
  • Fixed an issue where the drop pods would not destroy the glass blocks when landing
  • Made the ground at the helicopter evacuation point indestructible
  • Fixed a bug where some equipment was not completely removed when placed in the locker
  • Slightly reduced the angle of treasure ejection when opening treasure chests
  • Reduced the burst rate of gems
  • Fixed a bug that only removes one layer of drunkenness when removing multiple layers

Welcome to give us active feedback on bugs! We value your feedback.
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

