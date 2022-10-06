 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 6 October 2022

Exceptional unique shoulders now in the game. Weapons up next!

Share · View all patches · Build 9664783

Patchnotes via Steam Community

303: Early Access 0.13.42 - October 6, 2022 1:45 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique shoulder items.
• Fixed several unique items that had enhanced damage to specific mob types. This change is not retroactive.
• Gold find from a curio is now properly reflected on the stat sheet.
• The exp find curio now gives the proper 20% buff instead of 10%.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
Open link