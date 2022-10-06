303: Early Access 0.13.42 - October 6, 2022 1:45 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique shoulder items.
• Fixed several unique items that had enhanced damage to specific mob types. This change is not retroactive.
• Gold find from a curio is now properly reflected on the stat sheet.
• The exp find curio now gives the proper 20% buff instead of 10%.
Nevergrind Online update for 6 October 2022
Exceptional unique shoulders now in the game. Weapons up next!
303: Early Access 0.13.42 - October 6, 2022 1:45 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update