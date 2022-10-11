 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valheim update for 11 October 2022

Patch 0.211.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9664761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another round of bug fixing for the crossplay function. There are some further known issues still, but we're working on having them solved as soon as possible!

  • This patch features multiple changes from the PlayFab backend. The majority of these changes include stabilising connection issues, as well as fixing send/receive limitations in multiplayer.

If you’d like to discuss the content of this post, please visit our Discord, or our forums on Reddit and Steam, or make a comment on social media!

Changed files in this update

Valheim Linux Depot 892971
  • Loading history…
Valheim Windows Depot 892972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link