Update 1.04

-Added Spanish

-Updated some localization

-Some optimizations

-Updated the game engine (Might fix some crashes)

-Day 5 tong appears when you read completed newspapers (Some people thought unable to get tong before reading the newspaper was a bug)

-Day 2 electricity box icon range increased

-Day 3 potato guy now on the to-do list

-Day 4 toilet paper icon range increased

Russian localization coming soon

The chain and boltcutter aren't saved because then you would have to go through the entire game if you completed the condition for the good ending before the save. (Some people thought this was a bug)

-スペイン語を追加

-一部のローカライズを更新

-いくつかの最適化

-ゲームエンジンのアップデート (いくつかのクラッシュを修正するかもしれません)

-完成した新聞を読むと5日目の火ばさみが表示される（新聞を読む前に火ばさみを手に入れれないのはバグだと思っている人がいました）

-2日目 電気ボックスのアイコンの出現範囲を拡大しました。

-3日目 芋二郎がToDoリストに追加されました。

-4日目 トイレットペーパーのアイコンの出現範囲が広がりました。

ロシア語ローカライズは近日公開予定

鎖とボルトカッターをセーブしないのは、セーブ前にグッドエンドの条件をクリアしてしまうと、ゲーム全体をやり直さなければならないからです。（バグと思われた方もいらっしゃったようです）