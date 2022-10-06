New Feature. L-POINT!



Dear Players.

We provided new reward system called “L-Point”.

[WHAT IS L-POINT]

L-Point is a point that can be used like Cash. When you shop items, you can use L-Points.

[HOW CAN I SEE MY L-POINT]

It is shown next of cash. You can easily find them.



[HOW CAN I GET L-POINT?]

Whenever you purchase, gift using cash, You will get certain percentage of L-Point.



Remember, If you use coupon or discount, You will get less L-Points





[HOW CAN I USE L-POINT?]

You can use L-Points when you shop by input L-Points.

As you see below, You can use L-Point instead of Cash.

IMPORTANT : Only cash is count for reward L-Points.

