New Feature. L-POINT!

Dear Players.
We provided new reward system called “L-Point”.
[WHAT IS L-POINT]
L-Point is a point that can be used like Cash. When you shop items, you can use L-Points.
[HOW CAN I SEE MY L-POINT]
It is shown next of cash. You can easily find them.
[HOW CAN I GET L-POINT?]
Whenever you purchase, gift using cash, You will get certain percentage of L-Point.
Remember, If you use coupon or discount, You will get less L-Points
[HOW CAN I USE L-POINT?]
You can use L-Points when you shop by input L-Points.
As you see below, You can use L-Point instead of Cash.
IMPORTANT : Only cash is count for reward L-Points.
