NAIR update for 6 October 2022

Patch 3.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Player 1 can now earn the airdodge achievement.

The game won't actually say 3.4.1f1, I didn't feel like updating the version # and breaking online multiplayer over this.

