Tavern Tales: Tabletop Adventures update for 6 October 2022

Update - v1.0.1

Patchnotes
  • Added a new Patreon player Mini
  • Fixed bug causing DM tools to not work properly after coming back from town
  • Fixed bug that allowed you to turn off gravity on Fog of War

