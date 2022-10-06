- Added a new Patreon player Mini
- Fixed bug causing DM tools to not work properly after coming back from town
- Fixed bug that allowed you to turn off gravity on Fog of War
Tavern Tales: Tabletop Adventures update for 6 October 2022
Update - v1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
