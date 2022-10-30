Update 2.0.7 Patch Notes

Update 2.0.7 contains a few minor fixes and improvements. As always, we appreciate the bug reports you send in that help us track down any issues you run into while playing.
The fixes in this update, In no particular order:
- Fix several instances where a player might be prompted to pick a player to discard, pick a card to discard, or pick a player to draw cards during the showdown.
- Remove the WASD, Q, and E keys from keyboard navigation. They were unnecessary and this was causing problems with some text input fields. You can still navigate using arrow keys.
- Change the hotkey for opening the menu to Menu key instead of the backquote key.
- Fixed the handling of 'Shift Left' and 'Shift Right' to also support 'Previous Field' and 'Next Field' controls, so tab/shift-tab can move through fields properly.
- Fixed a crash that was occurring when using game controller bumper buttons on the Showdown screen.
- Made slight adjustments to button sprite offsets for controllers so they are more consistent across different types of controllers..
- The card selection indicator should now be properly hidden in the moments after a card is played.
- Using Winter Lady Molly's "Power of the Lady" talent to modify the die roll on one of Susan Rodriguez's infected card rolls will no longer lock up the game.
- Thickened up the outline on left/right text toggles.
- If "Alphas to the Rescue" defeats a foe when another foe is in the next column, the next foe will now correctly also receive hits.
- Removed the 'onward' button when from the game type selection screen. It was unnecessary and confusing.
- There is now an optional "Utility" button on the character selection dialog, which can be used to preview discards, or other (known) information. Implemented this for Ra's Imbued Fire when selecting a character to draw from discards and other cards that draw from discards.
- Don't let the player resign while showing the setup sequence. This should prevent some issues with getting stuck in pre-game planning that sometimes occurs after a redeal in solitaire games.
- The focus indicator when using controllers or keyboard navigation is now blingy and beautiful, and a lot more visible.
- "Try Again" after a defeat now works correctly when playing with more than two players in a hotseat game.
Changed files in this update