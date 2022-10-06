SPOOKY UPDATE!!!

It’s October, friends! Time to break out the orange lights, pick out your spookiest costume, stockpile the cheap candy and dive into your VR Headset on for some new MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE action.
Over twenty new gunparts; including jack-o-lantern parts, ghostly ghost thing parts, chattering teeth, bloodshot eyeballs, regrettable candy decisions and plenty of creepy wriggly oddities… And, we can’t neglect to bring up one of the coolest looking new guns in the game; the NIGHTMARE Barrel.
The NIGHTMARE BARREL fires out pure Pumpkin Spice! Just kidding. It fires Nightmare Lasers, which are still pretty cool.
We’ve got more than just gunparts, too. Coming along for the ride is a slew of new mechanics and systems to keep those gunparts feeling fresh. We’ve got new “Gun Part Families”, new enemies, tons of bug fixes and a new facelift to the HQ to relax in and get in the Spooky Season mood with. And, of course, work continues with our Co-op Campaign mode, which is officially now in BETA 1.5! That’s a bigger number than 1 so that’s how you know we’ve been busy.
And, if you’re feeling brave, why don’t you see what’s going on in the new game mode: TERROR MODE? Or, rather, why don’t you NOT SEE… because in TERROR MODE, enemies have a tendency to be slightly… uh… invisible. Kgoodluckbye!
And, as one final note; you all have been busy racking up the runs, but we’ve done a lot of balancing and exploit tuning, and so we’ve moved all your old leaderboard scores over to a “LEGACY” leaderboard. They are still there for posterity, but from here on out there’s a NEW leaderboard for everyone to climb to the top of. Goodluck!
As always, we invite you to:
- Stop by our discord (discord.terribleposture.com) to chat with devs, offer feedback, and meet other fans
- Leave a nice review of the game to help with that terrifying algorithm stuff!
- And, of course, keep playing!
Many thanks to all of you MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE fans for your support and feedback. You all have kept us motivated, and we are eternally grateful.
CHANGELIST:
- 23 new gunparts
- Gunpart family set bonuses (use more parts of same family to give your barrels additional damage bonus and unlock stronger effects of your caps)
- Vertical and Horizontal Turret Mobs
- Terror Game Mode
- Spooky HQ theming
- Set Default movement mode to free
- Fixed damage screen tint potentially getting stuck on screen
- Fixed an issue where there weren't Danger Indicators for staple hounds
- Fixed various projectiles issues related to magnetic, piercing and bouncing.
- Fixed bug with some bosses being unhittable by AOE
- Fixed various crashes
- Fixed a bug where closing the SteamVR overlay while the game was paused would resume the game while still showing the pause menu (Steam Only)
MULTIPLAYER UPDATES:
- Fixed part duplication glitch
- Fixed a potential crash in multiplayer when attaching parts
- Fixed an issue where pickups that were rapidly used and respawned would cause the client to not see the pickup
- Fixed the Restock Paddle
- Fixed the Cheeseburger Cap
- Fixed the gun part duplication glitch
- Fixed moving platforms being out of sync and client seeing stuck projectiles near moving platforms
- Fixed a bug where spike walls can no longer show up for the client as part of the attacks
- Update support for the My Progress level. Both players are now able to show their favorite weapons
- Fixed "killed by" being wrong in the case where a player dies and is revived and then surrenders
- Fixed a bug where client can grab pickups within pedestal bubbles
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with UI while incapacitate
- Fixed issues with some cap animations not working for the client
- Reset Co-op Gauntlet leaderboard and archive the original one
- Fixed players not being able to move fully on the dragon train level (and several other level)
- Added a Share button to pickups
- Fixed an issue where having too many Favorite weapons would break multiplayer
- Fixed issues with the Voice Chat setting in the audio menu
Changed files in this update