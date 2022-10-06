SPOOKY UPDATE!!!

It’s October, friends! Time to break out the orange lights, pick out your spookiest costume, stockpile the cheap candy and dive into your VR Headset on for some new MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE action.

Over twenty new gunparts; including jack-o-lantern parts, ghostly ghost thing parts, chattering teeth, bloodshot eyeballs, regrettable candy decisions and plenty of creepy wriggly oddities… And, we can’t neglect to bring up one of the coolest looking new guns in the game; the NIGHTMARE Barrel.

The NIGHTMARE BARREL fires out pure Pumpkin Spice! Just kidding. It fires Nightmare Lasers, which are still pretty cool.

We’ve got more than just gunparts, too. Coming along for the ride is a slew of new mechanics and systems to keep those gunparts feeling fresh. We’ve got new “Gun Part Families”, new enemies, tons of bug fixes and a new facelift to the HQ to relax in and get in the Spooky Season mood with. And, of course, work continues with our Co-op Campaign mode, which is officially now in BETA 1.5! That’s a bigger number than 1 so that’s how you know we’ve been busy.

And, if you’re feeling brave, why don’t you see what’s going on in the new game mode: TERROR MODE? Or, rather, why don’t you NOT SEE… because in TERROR MODE, enemies have a tendency to be slightly… uh… invisible. Kgoodluckbye!

And, as one final note; you all have been busy racking up the runs, but we’ve done a lot of balancing and exploit tuning, and so we’ve moved all your old leaderboard scores over to a “LEGACY” leaderboard. They are still there for posterity, but from here on out there’s a NEW leaderboard for everyone to climb to the top of. Goodluck!

As always, we invite you to:

Stop by our discord (discord.terribleposture.com) to chat with devs, offer feedback, and meet other fans

Leave a nice review of the game to help with that terrifying algorithm stuff!

And, of course, keep playing!

Many thanks to all of you MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE fans for your support and feedback. You all have kept us motivated, and we are eternally grateful.

CHANGELIST:

23 new gunparts

Gunpart family set bonuses (use more parts of same family to give your barrels additional damage bonus and unlock stronger effects of your caps)

Vertical and Horizontal Turret Mobs

Terror Game Mode

Spooky HQ theming

Set Default movement mode to free

Fixed damage screen tint potentially getting stuck on screen

Fixed an issue where there weren't Danger Indicators for staple hounds

Fixed various projectiles issues related to magnetic, piercing and bouncing.

Fixed bug with some bosses being unhittable by AOE

Fixed various crashes

Fixed a bug where closing the SteamVR overlay while the game was paused would resume the game while still showing the pause menu (Steam Only)

MULTIPLAYER UPDATES: