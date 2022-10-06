 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 6 October 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 6th

Share · View all patches · Build 9664419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


[Update]

  • Change Specifications

    • a general attack
  • 0 Mana consumption / recovery of Mana on hit
    • Durahan - Weapon Skill: Two Moons
  • First Quarter: X after 4 Normal attacks on the ground, Guillotine does not automatically activate after 2 Normal attacks in the air
  • Last Quarter: Spear attack instead of X after 4 hits of Normal attacks on the ground and Spinner instead of Guillotine after 2 hits of Normal attacks in the air
    • Durahan - Support Skill: Mana Indulgence, Mana Hoard
  • Mana Indulgence: 50% less power of Normal attacks + double the amount of mana recovery on hit
  • Mana Hoard: 50% increase in power of Normal attacks + no recovery in mana on hit
    • Stigma - Wisdom of Chiron
  • 25% increase in Mana obtained in case of enemy attack with normal attack
    • Item - Distorted Greed
  • Change to [Bleeding, Poisoning Immediate Removal]
    • Item - Trails of the Returning Stars
  • Change to [End of battle immediately where you have visited]

  • Improved mobility

    • Modify Teleport Gate for map movement in close proximity according to the amount of movement in each chapter in the stage

  • When mana recovery is completed from the seal stone, a Teleport Gate is created at a very close location

  • Ultimate Skill, Remnant attack power is upgraded

  • Downward adjustment of the enemy's range with some long-range attacks

  • Lowering the enemy's long-range attack

  • Excluding Bosses

  • Adjust the frequency of strong enemies appearing in the middle to the second half of difficulty NeverDie, BlackCat.

  • Upgraded compensation for [Femme Fatale] in Register

  • Adjust the fabrication material and quantity of some items

  • Chapter 5 Boss Difficulty Adjustment

    • Increase latency from normal to next attack
    • Downgrading the range of attack decisions

  • Modify to display critical probabilities when critical is selected on the Main Menu Capability Screen

  • Lowering Essence that some enemies drop

  • Upward adjustment Essence from Essence Collectors

  • Downward adjustment of Stardust obtainable from Dimensional Rift

  • Downward adjustment of delay before and after air raid

    • Can cancel with normal attack, etc

  • Title, adding BGM items within options in the main menu

    • BGM items allow resizing of BGM

  • Correct to jump vertically if no direction key is entered when the Second Leap is activated

  • Modify the Display Switch button in the Skill List and Item List

    • Keyboard - Spacebar / Game Pad - LB, RB

  • Additional convenience improvements

    • Improved visibility into acquired and non-acquired skills in the skill list
    • Modify the Essence Collectors to stop in place if it is farther than a certain distance from the character
    • If the operation is a keyboard but the pad is also connected, modify it to allow only opening and closing the mail menu with the pad
    • Modify the main menu to display the saved statement when saving is in progress
    • Accelerate the rotation of Resonant Statue
    • Other improvements in convenience


[Bug fix]

  • Fixed an error where some conditions in Combo Exercise Task6 were incorrectly specified

Changed files in this update

Depot 1557411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link