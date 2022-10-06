[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 6th



[Update]

Improved mobility Modify Teleport Gate for map movement in close proximity according to the amount of movement in each chapter in the stage

When mana recovery is completed from the seal stone, a Teleport Gate is created at a very close location

Ultimate Skill, Remnant attack power is upgraded

Downward adjustment of the enemy's range with some long-range attacks

Lowering the enemy's long-range attack

Excluding Bosses

Adjust the frequency of strong enemies appearing in the middle to the second half of difficulty NeverDie, BlackCat.

Upgraded compensation for [Femme Fatale] in Register

Adjust the fabrication material and quantity of some items

Chapter 5 Boss Difficulty Adjustment Increase latency from normal to next attack

Downgrading the range of attack decisions

Modify to display critical probabilities when critical is selected on the Main Menu Capability Screen

Lowering Essence that some enemies drop

Upward adjustment Essence from Essence Collectors

Downward adjustment of Stardust obtainable from Dimensional Rift

Downward adjustment of delay before and after air raid Can cancel with normal attack, etc

Title, adding BGM items within options in the main menu BGM items allow resizing of BGM

Correct to jump vertically if no direction key is entered when the Second Leap is activated

Modify the Display Switch button in the Skill List and Item List Keyboard - Spacebar / Game Pad - LB, RB