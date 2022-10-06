[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 6th

[Update]
Change Specifications
- a general attack
- 0 Mana consumption / recovery of Mana on hit
- Durahan - Weapon Skill: Two Moons
- First Quarter: X after 4 Normal attacks on the ground, Guillotine does not automatically activate after 2 Normal attacks in the air
- Last Quarter: Spear attack instead of X after 4 hits of Normal attacks on the ground and Spinner instead of Guillotine after 2 hits of Normal attacks in the air
- Durahan - Support Skill: Mana Indulgence, Mana Hoard
- Mana Indulgence: 50% less power of Normal attacks + double the amount of mana recovery on hit
- Mana Hoard: 50% increase in power of Normal attacks + no recovery in mana on hit
- Stigma - Wisdom of Chiron
- 25% increase in Mana obtained in case of enemy attack with normal attack
- Item - Distorted Greed
- Change to [Bleeding, Poisoning Immediate Removal]
- Item - Trails of the Returning Stars
- Change to [End of battle immediately where you have visited]
Improved mobility
- Modify Teleport Gate for map movement in close proximity according to the amount of movement in each chapter in the stage
When mana recovery is completed from the seal stone, a Teleport Gate is created at a very close location
Ultimate Skill, Remnant attack power is upgraded
Downward adjustment of the enemy's range with some long-range attacks
Lowering the enemy's long-range attack
Excluding Bosses
Adjust the frequency of strong enemies appearing in the middle to the second half of difficulty NeverDie, BlackCat.
Upgraded compensation for [Femme Fatale] in Register
Adjust the fabrication material and quantity of some items
Chapter 5 Boss Difficulty Adjustment
- Increase latency from normal to next attack
- Downgrading the range of attack decisions
Modify to display critical probabilities when critical is selected on the Main Menu Capability Screen
Lowering Essence that some enemies drop
Upward adjustment Essence from Essence Collectors
Downward adjustment of Stardust obtainable from Dimensional Rift
Downward adjustment of delay before and after air raid
- Can cancel with normal attack, etc
Title, adding BGM items within options in the main menu
- BGM items allow resizing of BGM
Correct to jump vertically if no direction key is entered when the Second Leap is activated
Modify the Display Switch button in the Skill List and Item List
- Keyboard - Spacebar / Game Pad - LB, RB
Additional convenience improvements
- Improved visibility into acquired and non-acquired skills in the skill list
- Modify the Essence Collectors to stop in place if it is farther than a certain distance from the character
- If the operation is a keyboard but the pad is also connected, modify it to allow only opening and closing the mail menu with the pad
- Modify the main menu to display the saved statement when saving is in progress
- Accelerate the rotation of Resonant Statue
- Other improvements in convenience
[Bug fix]
- Fixed an error where some conditions in Combo Exercise Task6 were incorrectly specified
