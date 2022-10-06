 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

her tears were my light update for 6 October 2022

chinese translation now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9664367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the chinese translation is finished, thanks to Yuriatelier!
HomYvan (the original translator) was unavailable, which is why this one was delayed. thank you for your patience!

a few more translations are currently only in the mobile version, but i plan on bringing them to steam when i can. see you then!

v2.0.5 updates

  • added chinese translation
  • improvements in the russian translation, thanks to Zweelee
  • rare crash fix

thanks for playing her tears were my light~

-nami

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link