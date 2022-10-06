chinese translation now available

the chinese translation is finished, thanks to Yuriatelier!
HomYvan (the original translator) was unavailable, which is why this one was delayed. thank you for your patience!
a few more translations are currently only in the mobile version, but i plan on bringing them to steam when i can. see you then!
v2.0.5 updates
- added chinese translation
- improvements in the russian translation, thanks to Zweelee
- rare crash fix
thanks for playing her tears were my light~
-nami
Changed files in this update