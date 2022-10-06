An update that appears smallish on the surface, but there's a lot going on under the hood. I've been spending a lot of time working on new art assets, including building interiors, furniture, city junk, and the inside of the bus. There's also been a lot of technical work towards getting multiplayer functional, but it's still totally busted for now...
CHANGELIST:
- Added bus interior between levels
- There are some kind of jarring transitions to this when changing levels, expect more improvements in the next update
- Major update to Neighborhood, added tons of new building interiors and NPCs
- Added a bunch of new props and clutter assets, visible mainly in Neighborhood for now but coming soon to other levels as they are polished and updated.
Changed files in this update