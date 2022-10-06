 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape From Meat City update for 6 October 2022

UPDATE 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9664356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


An update that appears smallish on the surface, but there's a lot going on under the hood. I've been spending a lot of time working on new art assets, including building interiors, furniture, city junk, and the inside of the bus. There's also been a lot of technical work towards getting multiplayer functional, but it's still totally busted for now...

CHANGELIST:

  • Added bus interior between levels
  • There are some kind of jarring transitions to this when changing levels, expect more improvements in the next update
  • Major update to Neighborhood, added tons of new building interiors and NPCs
  • Added a bunch of new props and clutter assets, visible mainly in Neighborhood for now but coming soon to other levels as they are polished and updated.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1994721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link