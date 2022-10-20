 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redout 2 update for 20 October 2022

Summer Pack DLC Launch & October 20th, 2022 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9664273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Redout 2 1.2.0 - Patch Notes

It’s finally time to showcase our first DLC for Redout 2, featuring a complete new location: Caribbean Dam! This environment comes with three reversible tracks and their boss version, exclusive aesthetic components and the dolphin-like experience you never knew you wanted to try in Redout!

Watch our latest trailer here!

Here’s a juicy list of everything included in this patch:

NEW FEATURES

  • Added the ability to choose lap count for all races in private multiplayer sessions
  • Added Quick Restart option to Time Attack races
  • Added a new widget to display the music track played during races

GENERAL

  • 100+ aesthetic rewards have now been unlocked

  • Fixed an issue with players sometimes clipping through the tracks on Tartarus

  • Fixed the naming of rewards being misleading after the completion of a race

  • Fixed players being kicked out from groups during multiplayer races

  • Fixed instances where assisted controls are not behaving correctly on reverse tracks

  • Fixed an exploit where AI ships crash immediately on Cloud Ocean - Mistral Reverse

  • Additional performance optimizations

  • Fixed instances where achievements were not unlocking for:

    • Fashion Racer
    • Try them all
    • Sweats Profusely
    • Grand Slam

GAMEPLAY

  • Improvements to track design and signage on parts of Tartarus
  • Time Attack and Speed times further refined in the campaign to be more accessible

UI

  • Added a new UI element in track select that indicates the length of track the player is about to race in (Short, Medium, Long, Extra Long)
  • Additional UI and UX improvements to the Photo Mode feature set
  • The campaign rewards UI now displays what team each reward is for
  • Added new effects when your craft is affected by environmental temperatures
  • Added option to disable Kinetic lines in the Options

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Asera power unit has moved backwards
  • There is a chance that timers will display “.000” incorrectly in certain circumstances
  • Extremely rare chance to crash when client joins a multiplayer game whilst the map changes
  • Some track segments when inactive sometimes show no lighting instead of glowing red
  • In some multiplayer situations gravity will act strangely in Marianna and Caribbean Dam
  • Some event descriptions in the Caribbean Dam campaign don't match their content
  • Tree LODs can sometimes clip inside the track

Changed files in this update

Depot 1799931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link