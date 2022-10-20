Summer Pack DLC Launch & October 20th, 2022 - Patch Notes

Redout 2 1.2.0 - Patch Notes
It’s finally time to showcase our first DLC for Redout 2, featuring a complete new location: Caribbean Dam! This environment comes with three reversible tracks and their boss version, exclusive aesthetic components and the dolphin-like experience you never knew you wanted to try in Redout!
Here’s a juicy list of everything included in this patch:
NEW FEATURES
- Added the ability to choose lap count for all races in private multiplayer sessions
- Added Quick Restart option to Time Attack races
- Added a new widget to display the music track played during races
GENERAL
100+ aesthetic rewards have now been unlocked
Fixed an issue with players sometimes clipping through the tracks on Tartarus
Fixed the naming of rewards being misleading after the completion of a race
Fixed players being kicked out from groups during multiplayer races
Fixed instances where assisted controls are not behaving correctly on reverse tracks
Fixed an exploit where AI ships crash immediately on Cloud Ocean - Mistral Reverse
Additional performance optimizations
Fixed instances where achievements were not unlocking for:
- Fashion Racer
- Try them all
- Sweats Profusely
- Grand Slam
GAMEPLAY
- Improvements to track design and signage on parts of Tartarus
- Time Attack and Speed times further refined in the campaign to be more accessible
UI
- Added a new UI element in track select that indicates the length of track the player is about to race in (Short, Medium, Long, Extra Long)
- Additional UI and UX improvements to the Photo Mode feature set
- The campaign rewards UI now displays what team each reward is for
- Added new effects when your craft is affected by environmental temperatures
- Added option to disable Kinetic lines in the Options
KNOWN ISSUES
- Asera power unit has moved backwards
- There is a chance that timers will display “.000” incorrectly in certain circumstances
- Extremely rare chance to crash when client joins a multiplayer game whilst the map changes
- Some track segments when inactive sometimes show no lighting instead of glowing red
- In some multiplayer situations gravity will act strangely in Marianna and Caribbean Dam
- Some event descriptions in the Caribbean Dam campaign don't match their content
- Tree LODs can sometimes clip inside the track
