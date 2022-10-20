Summer Pack DLC Launch & October 20th, 2022 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9664273 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 16:06:31 UTC by Wendy

Redout 2 1.2.0 - Patch Notes

It’s finally time to showcase our first DLC for Redout 2, featuring a complete new location: Caribbean Dam! This environment comes with three reversible tracks and their boss version, exclusive aesthetic components and the dolphin-like experience you never knew you wanted to try in Redout!

Watch our latest trailer here!

Here’s a juicy list of everything included in this patch:

NEW FEATURES

Added the ability to choose lap count for all races in private multiplayer sessions

Added Quick Restart option to Time Attack races

Added a new widget to display the music track played during races

GENERAL

100+ aesthetic rewards have now been unlocked

Fixed an issue with players sometimes clipping through the tracks on Tartarus

Fixed the naming of rewards being misleading after the completion of a race

Fixed players being kicked out from groups during multiplayer races

Fixed instances where assisted controls are not behaving correctly on reverse tracks

Fixed an exploit where AI ships crash immediately on Cloud Ocean - Mistral Reverse

Additional performance optimizations

Fixed instances where achievements were not unlocking for: Fashion Racer Try them all Sweats Profusely Grand Slam



GAMEPLAY

Improvements to track design and signage on parts of Tartarus

Time Attack and Speed times further refined in the campaign to be more accessible

UI

Added a new UI element in track select that indicates the length of track the player is about to race in (Short, Medium, Long, Extra Long)

Additional UI and UX improvements to the Photo Mode feature set

The campaign rewards UI now displays what team each reward is for

Added new effects when your craft is affected by environmental temperatures

Added option to disable Kinetic lines in the Options

KNOWN ISSUES