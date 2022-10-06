New Pirate Towers! Improved perf and camera movement smoothness

v0.5.55

-Updated Pirate Towers with a new layout, Random Pirate NPC, explorable space, Player usable cannons

-Partial fix for boats rotating while in boat docks

-Improved camera movement logic to produce better visuals when perf is between 30 and 60 fps

-Changed Repair Hammer and Destruction Hammer to check in your are in a mounted contraption or not

-Setup door death logic

-Improved Dirt Field to build more easily on varied surfaces

-Updated repair hammer to not damage player contraptions, but to still damage NPC, animals, and plants if used as a weapon

-Updated Dirt Field, Dirt Pile, and Flower pot to not take damage from Blue Crystal Item damage from items like the Blue Crystal Sickle

-Setup Cannon visual lod mesh

-Setup additional deep ocean rock mesh lods

-Fixed "rubber banding" issue in boat inventory when using click drag with the mouse.

-Reduced Fire Flower Seed drop rate since there are now more Fire Flowers on Tropical Islands