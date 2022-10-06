 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MasterPlan update for 6 October 2022

10/5/22 Hot-fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9663763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, just pushed a quick hot-fix to resolve an issue where media (images and sounds) linked from other drives on Windows wasn't being saved. This should be resolved now. Thank you for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1269311
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1269312
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1269313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link