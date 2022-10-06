Dota 2 update for 6 October 2022
ClientVersion 5470
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Abilities
- Shadow Poison: Changed stack damage from
24/32/48/60to
24/36/48/60
