Update 1.1.8: Added parachuting, big improvements, progresses Kwajalein rework

Hi everyone.

This is the full changelog list since last update:

New features:

•Added parachuting (For the moment working just for bail out from damaged planes, soon available along with C-47 and JU-52 cargo planes for Airborne missions.

•Many new props (new huts, shacks and palms) for Kwajalein and upcoming Roi-Namur free campaign.

•Added japanese camo uniform and japanese MG gear.

•Added V-Sync as separate option.

•New sounds FXs.

Fixes:

•Huge changes in memory management leading to better performance, less stuttering, smoother loadings and less RAM usage.

•Kwajalein partial rework.

•Various other fixes from Discord feedback channel.

•Improvements in Stalingrad map.

Notice that this update will be quite big in download size because of the memory management rework, but the benefit of that will be that in future updates will be generally very small and with faster install times as well.

Also this update took longer than expected to be released because those changes were acquatlly quite important and we spend a lot of days just for testing them.

Regarding Roi-Namur free campaign we are almost done adding the last props and structures, we think that the campaign will be ready by the end of the month.

We are also still experimenting the new animation system and there will be news about this soon.

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next month of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco