The ghosts are here! Who will dare to challenge them?

Once a ghost, always a ghost!

And why not you ? Have you ever dreamed of being a ghost and being able to scare others?

Join Death Damnation and choose this amazing new faction!

New this week:

Added the new section of the map, the forest and its faction the ghosts to the North gate of the cemetery

Ghosts can use only their faction weapons the Spectral Sword, like vampires with the staff of death, or certain melee weapons, Vampires have the ability to have greater stamina, jump power higher and run faster.

The ghosts have the ability to fly to be able to surprise his opponent and position himself in strategic places to succeed in his attack, he does not lose a life point when he falls.

Leveling up allows you to have more stamina, run faster, jump higher, then increase your max hit points and have the hit point regen skill for ghosts and vampires.

The ghost faction is being tested, major changes will be implemented later.

Patch note: