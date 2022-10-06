Optimization Patch

Hello Loopers!
Patch Notes
- Optimizations to enemy models & multiplayer latency
- Boss damage ramp up reduced, and late bosses will no longer one hit
- Ready status added above player name while in lobby
- Increased player timeout when starting match
- Added loading descriptions at start of map
- Added input help text for outlines at match start
- End of match results now show correct difficulty on multiplayer clients
- Stash now correctly upgrades Sapper class ability
- Fix to enemies disappearing when spectating
- Fix to late game enemies ignoring max enemy count
- Fix to spitter death animations sometimes not playing
- Late game spitters chest removed
- Fixes to abilities not firing in multiplayer when player has high latency
- Fix to waiting for players sometimes not removing from hud when player has high latency
- other minor fixes...
Changed files in this update