Rift Loopers update for 6 October 2022

Optimization Patch

  • Optimizations to enemy models & multiplayer latency
  • Boss damage ramp up reduced, and late bosses will no longer one hit
  • Ready status added above player name while in lobby
  • Increased player timeout when starting match
  • Added loading descriptions at start of map
  • Added input help text for outlines at match start
  • End of match results now show correct difficulty on multiplayer clients
  • Stash now correctly upgrades Sapper class ability
  • Fix to enemies disappearing when spectating
  • Fix to late game enemies ignoring max enemy count
  • Fix to spitter death animations sometimes not playing
  • Late game spitters chest removed
  • Fixes to abilities not firing in multiplayer when player has high latency
  • Fix to waiting for players sometimes not removing from hud when player has high latency
  • other minor fixes...

