DD1 Patch 9.0.0 is Here!

DEFENDERS,

With great anticipation the new Dungeon Defenders 1 patch 9.0.0 update is now live! We are excited to hear about what the community thinks of this new development and the patch itself. A special thanks to the community member that helped make this new Development possible : Thales, Escev, Jeol, Tbolt, Moose, bee, Harry, Gigazelle, Alhanalem, Sam, and all previous CDT efforts in the past. A huge thank you to the community testers and anyone that participated in the beta!

WARNING -

This update has changes in the save file format and upon loading this update your save file will no longer be compatible with older game versions.

New Maps

All new maps have trophies that you can unlock for your tavern, with a second trophy for completing on Nightmare.



The Striking Tree

Campaign Rewards - Staff of Flowers, Forest Rifle, Turtle Shell Polearm, Leaf Blade and Elf accessory set

Survival Rewards - Jade Serpent, Fairy and Jade Island.

Generic versions of all of this map’s weapons drop on survival for the map, the same way as Eternia Shard maps



Spooky Buccaneer Bay

Campaign Rewards - Demon Sword, Devil’s Spine and new Spooky accessory set

Survival Rewards - Little Wizard, Evil Eye and Pumpkin Skeleton on a Treadmill

Generic versions of all of this map’s weapons drop on survival for the map, the same way as Eternia Shard maps

Challenge: Halloween Invasion

Rewards - Moon Staff, Witch’s Broom and 2 accessories from the new Spooky accessory set. 1 set of rewards per account



Challenge: Tavern Incursion

6 Player map in the style of Temple of Polybius.

One extra life per player on Hardcore up to 3 lives, with a button at the start to remove the lives for an extra reward

Rewards - Jewelled Bident and Calamity Blade. 1 set of rewards per account

Balance

Akatiti

Added a new mask drop to the map rewards

Arcane Library

Added Fedora accessory

New accessory set bonus for Fedora and Librarian Glasses

City in the cliffs

Changed survival quality to Aquanos quality

Challenge: Temple of Polybius

Polybius pets drop at map completion. They work like guardians but can be upgraded to boost up to 6 towers

Crystalline Dimension

Buffed accessories to max accessory quality to be on par with other maps

Made accessories drop twice for everyone, even split screens

Made shields drop like on Omenak, where they are a random additional drop

Crystalline Resurgence 1-3

Changed survival quality to Infested Ruins quality

Embermount Volcano

Buffed accessories to max accessory quality

Changed survival quality to Infested Ruins quality

Emerald City

Added Emerald accessories with it’s own set effect

Sandstorm effects now are disabled on ultra low and low graphics qualities

Flames of Rebirth

Buffed accessories to max accessory quality

Added Sword of Embers to challenge reward

Infested Ruin

Removed melee attack from Mini Wasp Queen Pet

Karathiki Jungle

Changed survival quality to Infested Ruins quality

Magus Citadel

Buffed accessories to max accessory quality

Talay Mining Complex

Changed survival quality to Infested Ruins quality

Tavern Defense

Added Party Horn with the same quality as Librarian Glasses from Arcane Library

Buffed Party Hats to be on par with Fedora acc from Arcane Library

Confetti set bonus now needs party horn and party hat

The Tinkerer’s Lab

Changed survival quality to Infested Ruins quality

Tomb of Etheria

Added missing 10% bonus movement speed to Spear of the New Kingdom

Winter Mire

Made Ban Hammer give a 10% movement speed bonus

Made Candy Cane give a 10% movement speed bonus

Made Winter Flame give a 10% movement speed bonus

QoL

Added Inventory Quality Sorting button

Ultimate Crystalline Defender and Experience Orbs are now both tradeable and droppable.

Added a Damage Number Size Slider

Improved Graphic Settings

Native support up to 4k (3840 by 2160)

Support for changing graphic settings in-game (Low, Medium and High)

Option to disable outlines

Ability to change the size of damage numbers across the entire game

Added item recovery on all maps

Players can send much longer messages now, up from 64 characters to 320

Added a built-in emulator to the game. Old emulators still work, so you can just keep using your current input settings.

New assignable bindings for controlling the built-in emulator. By default, they are:

Bindings=(Name="F2",Command="ControlEmulatorPlayer1")

Bindings=(Name="F3",Command="ControlEmulatorPlayer2")

Bindings=(Name="F4",Command="ControlEmulatorPlayer3")

Bindings=(Name="F5",Command="ControlEmulatorPlayer4")

Bindings=(Name="F6",Command="QuickAddSplits")

Bindings=(Name="F7",Command="KickAllSplits")

Bindings=(Name="F8",Command="ToggleSplitScreen")

Added dropped armor Icons to minimap

Added difficulty based coloration to the Harbinger mob

Added item censoring feature. It can be turned on or off in the options menu or with the default binding while in your item box / item info screen:

Control + C

Added boss timer skip feature. It can be used with the default binding:

Bindings=(Name="V",Command="BossTimerSkip")

The game now unpauses all emulator characters if anyone resumes while an emulator character is present to avoid getting stuck at the pause screen.

Reduced save frequency for redundant data, such as scores causing a save whenever an enemy is killed during a wave.

Added simple damage numbers feature

Overall game engine upgrade that should improve performance

Changed Siege Mech (Omenak) enemies to have four equipment drop chances

Changed Magic Missile enemies (Magus Citadel) enemies to have two equipment drop chances

Guardians now won't try to boost an already boosted tower (unless their boost is better)

Ability cooldowns reset on entering build phase

Added keybinds to select heroes on the main menu hero selection screen (0-9)

Lowered poly teleporting triggervolume's retrigger delay

Bug Fixes