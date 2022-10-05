I'm happy to announce that another update came to Hyperstacks to improve the game.

First of all!... I know I said that 0.9.0 would be the release version, but we have changed this

there is still work needed for the campaign for the game to release, but we have decided a thing that you may like it:

Now instead of publishing a big update every long time, we decided to make more frequent updates, like an update every 2-week minimum

in that way, you can enjoy the game updated and more bugs free and also you will be able to test every new feature without waiting so much

this is what we made with the Grappling Hook!

So from now, this will be this way:

We will make updates every week or 2 weeks, fixing bugs and improving the game.

If a new feature comes in, we will keep it open for the public for testing on isolated levels

Then once the feature is consolidated and well battle-tested it will be part of a new feature update

So the versioning system will be like this now... A.B.C

A is currently 0 and will become 1 on the official release

B is the feature update, for example, 9 would be this one opening the Grappling hook for everyone

C is for bug fixing and testing features that are not open to the public yet in the level editor. sometimes may not start by 0 because some internal fixes

TDLR; There will be more frequent small updates rather than Big infrequent updates

So let's start telling you what's new on...

Hyperstacks 0.9.1

Grappling Hook and Hookable blocks

Now the new key feature of the game apart from climbing is Grappling or whatever you want to call it

Using the new grappling hook integrated into the hand of your character

you can hook yellow blocks and swing like that characters that use vines in the jungle

You can also pull the rope to reach further zones like if it were an elevator

This opens a whole new world of possibilities in terms of movement, it is also fun!



We were testing this new Grappling Hook mechanic in some isolated levels,

and we also got very constructive feedback from the community

so we made these changes to the Grappling Hook during the testing phase:

Grappling hook distance has been increased from 4m to 4.2m

Added Grabbing buffer (Pregrab) to the Grappling Hook to make it easier and more consistent with the climbing

Now only grip release is needed in order to release the hook instead of needing to release both grip and trigger

The grappling gun now shouldn't select through walls

The sound volume of the grappling hoof modified for comfort, the selection sound has been lowered from 1 to 0.3, and the grappling sound from 1 to 0.75

Removed climb sound when connecting grappling hook, this was a bug

Hook string origin now is correctly in the ¨hook gun¨

Moved the grappling gun origin to a more comfortable position

The hook gun has a new 3D model

Added Grappling gun spawn and despawn animations

Added particle on Hook feedback

The grappling Hook gun now reacts increasing its size when a Hookable block is selected

Increased the grappling hook line width from 0.26cm to 0.4cm

Fixed a bug where the block being hooked keeps big when swinging on it

We hook you like it!

Level Selection buttons rework

We are working on a total redesign of the level selector to make it better for everyone, more solid, and more polished.

Level previews thumbnails in buttons



One of the great changes in the community level selection is that now the buttons show the previews of the levels

Also, buttons now work like the login screen buttons, so they are better than the old ones.

Other changes:

Changed the final button of the Goal to be a Buzz press button which is cooler

Added party particles when completing the final test level in the lobby

Disk weapon visual rework, new trail, and model

Added the Team logo on the back of the login screen

Bug Fixes: