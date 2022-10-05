3 Player DM & Skill System

After many requests, 3 player mode is finally in game! All 3 players sound and act as if there's 3 speakers in the room, Left Right and Center. Let me know if the scrolling background is distracting. Overall quality of the game is very high now so I should be able to expand on content soon.

changed TP mode killcams to always look in dir of AIs

changed burst shot F9 to directly resume into gameplay

fixed Murder Ball sometimes counting more than 1 point

fixed corpses sometimes spawning double cash pickups

fixed not being able to destroy orbs with grenades

requested: removed UI killstreak alerts (distracting)

-- added Skill Rating system that displays next to colors

--- added 3 player mode that arranges players by seating