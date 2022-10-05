3 Player DM & Skill System

After many requests, 3 player mode is finally in game! All 3 players sound and act as if there's 3 speakers in the room, Left Right and Center. Let me know if the scrolling background is distracting. Overall quality of the game is very high now so I should be able to expand on content soon.
- changed TP mode killcams to always look in dir of AIs
- changed burst shot F9 to directly resume into gameplay
- fixed Murder Ball sometimes counting more than 1 point
- fixed corpses sometimes spawning double cash pickups
- fixed not being able to destroy orbs with grenades
- requested: removed UI killstreak alerts (distracting)
-- added Skill Rating system that displays next to colors
--- added 3 player mode that arranges players by seating
Changed files in this update