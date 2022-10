Share · View all patches · Build 9662589 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello, humans!

Today we finally bring you one of the most requested features: Daily Challenges!

You can now play a new sudoku every day. ːfofinoː

The puzzle changes at 00:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

There's no timer, rank or punishment, just sit back and relax playing. ːwinkycatː

Hope you guys enjoy!

Love & Purrs,

Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ