Share · View all patches · Build 9662565 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 13:32:25 UTC by Wendy

Your majesty,

Thank you for supporting the game's development!

DodgeKing is finally out to play and now you can experience the rush of Void Monvitrese in this grid-based dodging roguelike simulator!

Play a bunch of runs to unlock weapons, characters, bonuses,

Beat the game to unlock secrets,

And keep that Dodge Streak high to get alternative power-ups!

The question remains:

Can you dodge better?