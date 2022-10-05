- Fixed "Exam" flag closing at the end of Chapter 1
- Fixed display of the Academy on the map when it is destroyed
- Reduced the volume of some music tracks
- Fixed bugs in event structure
- Fixed minor text errors
Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 update for 5 October 2022
Update 1.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
