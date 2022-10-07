Patch 8 is out! (Reverb support, Speedy Achievement, and more!)

Hey all, Myst version 1.8.3 is here!

Features

(VR only) input from HP Reverb is now supported in Myst.

You can now access the photo album from the main menu, not just from the in-game menu.

Myst is now running on Unreal 4.27, which comes with various rendering and performance improvements.

17% decrease in game size on disk.

Fixes

Fix for some crashes that would sometimes occur when using Oculus Quest controllers through the Play in SteamVR option.

Fix for the speedy achievement not firing off when it should.

Fix for parts of Myst Island being hidden or made visible unintentionally when running into particular areas/walls.

Fix for the player getting “snagged” on collision when walking around some corners, especially in VR.

If you press the ‘P’ key (shortcut key for photo album) and you don’t have any photos to view, we’ll let you know that you don’t have any photos to view before you see an empty photo album.

Fix for the door levers in Stoneship sometimes being unliftable in VR.

The generator in Stoneship is now prevented from accumulating in negative amounts, which now prevents players in VR from thinking the generator is broken if spun the wrong way.

Fix for the pointing gesture not working when launching the game from SteamVR Home.

Fix for the mazerunner glass windows not rendering on low & medium effects settings.

(SPOILER) The white page will now no longer appear from a marker switch on very random occasions that you flip the switch up.

(SPOILER) The fireplace book will no longer flip to the correct page one Brothers’ speech too early.

(SPOILER) Fix for the fireplace sometimes spamming a loud sound when you open it, leave the library, and return to the fireplace.

Some more notes:

Setting SteamVR HMD to run at any refresh rate above 90Hz causes the menu to sometimes disappear in game. The workaround for this for now is to set your SteamVR HMD to 90Hz or lower refresh rate when playing Myst. If you are still encountering the issue, please ensure your graphics drivers are up to date, delete your GameUserSettings.ini file in C:\Users[username]\AppData\Local\Myst\Saved\Config, and attempt to validate game files to see if that helps.

There was a legitimate issue with the Speedy achievement that we did solve, and in the process of fixing that, we verified that the Bob achievement has worked (and continues to work) as it should. If you are having trouble attempting to achieve the Bob achievement on Windows (achievements are not yet supported on Mac), spoilers ahead: Please verify you have rotated the island in Mechanical enough to see the skeleton when engaging with the spyglass in Sirrus’ throne room.

There is not currently a diagram for Reverb controllers, but you can use the Oculus controller diagram as reference in the meantime.

Although our support for WMR is only in the form of Reverb controllers at this time, we’d love to hear from folks who have other WMR devices if Myst is now more playable on their device.

Some more features we’re looking to add:

Subtitle size changing ability for 2D mode.

Subtitles for Classic Videos. This is going to take some time as this will require some time to write up the timing + words in the format Unreal Engine prefers, and put that text through another localization pass for every language we support.

Extra Notes/Support

Thank you to everyone who has reported issues with crashes on startup after enabling certain menu options, or even on the first attempt to start the game. In most cases, ensuring:

Your machine fits our minimum spec, Your graphics drivers are up to date, and Verifying game file integrity should fix the issue for most.

About 95% of the support tickets we've seen come in related to crashing or flickering of graphics are caused by out-of-date graphics drivers, with users reporting the issues they see are resolved after updating their drivers. Please ensure your graphics drivers are up to date and it may resolve the issue(s) you are seeing almost immediately.

With that said, there are some legitimate engine issues on specific hardware in DirectX 12 that we are looking into resolving. Also, if you’ve enabled some graphics settings that caused Myst to poop out launching every time after then, you can delete your user settings here: C:\Users[username]\AppData\Local\Myst\Saved\Config, and please let us know which setting it was that caused the issue (as well as information about your machine). As a workaround for these issues for now, you can use our new launch option for starting the game in dx11 mode, and that should get you in the game ASAP.

If anyone encounters any crashes or other issues, please email support@cyan.com with the following information:

Dxdiag (if on Windows) or screenshot of “About this Mac” page (if on Mac) of your machine,

The contents of your C:\Users[username]\AppData\Local\Myst\Saved directory, zipped up, or if on Mac, the contents of your /Users/username/Library/Application Support/Epic/Myst/Saved directory, and

Details of the bug, with any repro steps if possible.

For folks who monitor our Steam page for patch update information but own Myst on other platforms, and are still waiting on a patch for Myst to come to Xbox One/Xbox Series/Windows Store, please note that all updates we push on those platforms have to go through a certification process on Microsoft’s end that can take a week or longer. Unfortunately this process is completely out of our control so we can only hope for it to get through the queue ASAP and be approved at the end of it all.

Thanks, everyone, for your support.

Hannah @ Cyan

