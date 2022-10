Share · View all patches · Build 9662477 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 07:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Roster updates for the 2022 football season;

New Team Descriptions for the new 2022 season;

New Team Power Rankings for the new 2022 season.

Please, be advised that due to roster update, we're strongly recommending to start new Dynasty run after the update.

Thank you for support and see you on the field!