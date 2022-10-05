 Skip to content

Gears of Phantasm: Destiny Tailored(Act I) update for 5 October 2022

Major Patch

Requires New Game, old save files will no longer work, check forum posts the details.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1810220/discussions/1/3316358999123904324/

Changed files in this update

Gears of Phantasm: Destiny Tailored(Act I) Depot Depot 1810221
