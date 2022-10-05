 Skip to content

BoltBreak update for 5 October 2022

Reduced file size

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey hero,

I am releasing a patch that adds the following QOL fixes

  1. The kill score will now save between play sessions

  2. The file size has been reduced from 2.7 gb to 1.7 gb.

  3. There is now a prompt in the game that will allow you to review the game on steam without having to leave the game. it happens at random and will only be shown once. I promise not to spam you with it.

NOTE: boltbreak is not in active development but will get continued support for small QoL or bugs that need fixing.

