Reduced file size

Hey hero,
I am releasing a patch that adds the following QOL fixes
-
The kill score will now save between play sessions
-
The file size has been reduced from 2.7 gb to 1.7 gb.
-
There is now a prompt in the game that will allow you to review the game on steam without having to leave the game. it happens at random and will only be shown once. I promise not to spam you with it.
NOTE: boltbreak is not in active development but will get continued support for small QoL or bugs that need fixing.
Changed files in this update