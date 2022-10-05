 Skip to content

Made Beaver update for 5 October 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.14.193

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed regressive bug where purchased furs from freemen were doubled up.
  • Reduced freemen population variability.
  • Added stock indicator recalibration when fort is Abandoned/Occupied/Destroyed.
  • Changed Pacific Baleen and Pacific Ivory market prices to match Atlantic market prices.
  • Added Financials, accessible from Company Cash Balance.

Balance Sheet
A broad overview of company health for a quick take on major categories.

Ledgers
A running record of transactions for each fort, plus totals for each category.
(This will be of limited use for saved games because past transactions have not been recorded.)

Markets
Full collection of all furs, with live prices.

Changed files in this update

