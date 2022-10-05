 Skip to content

Further Still: Survivors update for 5 October 2022

Update Notes for Patch 0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9662271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player feedback based changes:

  • Various UI changes (Save selected Level/Char between runs, hover feedback, glossary terms)

  • New weapon selections on level given heigher drop weight

  • Added facing arrows & toggle option for it

  • Wave modifiers (On Guard) and others toned down, changed - and currently being worked on to be a pick your difficulty style set of options.

  • 2 New Achievements

  • 3 New Powers - Training, Barter, Regen

  • New option to combine damage text popups

  • Game saves in settlement when resources are spent

  • Bomb morph changed > Jimbo Bomb

  • 1 new equipment added. Feeling lucky?

  • Assorted balance tweaks and asset shifts

