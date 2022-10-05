Update Notes for Patch 0.4.4

Player feedback based changes:
Various UI changes (Save selected Level/Char between runs, hover feedback, glossary terms)
New weapon selections on level given heigher drop weight
Added facing arrows & toggle option for it
Wave modifiers (On Guard) and others toned down, changed - and currently being worked on to be a pick your difficulty style set of options.
2 New Achievements
3 New Powers - Training, Barter, Regen
New option to combine damage text popups
Game saves in settlement when resources are spent
Bomb morph changed > Jimbo Bomb
1 new equipment added. Feeling lucky?
Assorted balance tweaks and asset shifts
