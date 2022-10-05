This patch makes some changes:

-Reverted Knight HP to 19 (-1) and Def to 9 (-1)

-Reverted Lancer Atk to 12 (-1) and HP to 16 (-1)

-Increased Mage attack to 8 (+1)

-Reverted planet boss HP to default values

-Fixed a bug regarding dismissing units

As some of you know, I've been working on a second game. I won't say too much, but I'll say that I'm reaching a good place in development progress. If you would like news on game 2, I post monthly updates on the Discord server.

https://discord.gg/zMWXZDRRZr