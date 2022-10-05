 Skip to content

SlapBR update for 5 October 2022

Graphics Settings Now Available

Build 9662067

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Graphics settings have been added to the game so you can play slap your friends on any computer in 60FPS!!!!

You can access graphic settings from the title page or from the menu in game by pressing 'esc' and clicking options.

Changed files in this update

SlapBR Depot Depot 1695082
  • Loading history…
SlapBR Depot Mac Depot 1695083
  • Loading history…
