Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist – Horizon Road Trip: Week 4, Spring

This is it! We’re onto the final week of the Horizon Road Trip, which means it’s your last opportunity to participate in the monthly events and score the series rewards:

80 PTS: 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

160 PTS: 2021 McLaren 765LT Spring has sprung for Mexico’s “Hot” season and with it comes fresh rewards available until October 13. Here’s a look at what’s up for grabs this week:

20 PTS: 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO

40 PTS: 1992 Ferrari 512 TR

You’ll be “On the Run” in the Weekly Forzathon Challenge featuring the 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R. Head over to the Forzathon Shop where you can pick up the 2011 Lamborgini Sesto Elemento and the 1991 Hoonigan GYMKHANA 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A, as well as the Star 27 Ankle Socks and Gong Car Horn.

The Trial heads Off the Beaten Track with the 1989 Porsche #65 Rothsport Racing 911 'Desert Flyer' available if your team wins. Bring your Convoy into Seasonal Playground Games where Team Flag Rush is offering the 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR to all participants.



Twisted Knot is back with a fresh EventLab creation, a highly detailed rally trail built from the group up in the Horizon Stadium. Your reward upon completion? The Black Modern Puebla Dress.

Three Seasonal PR Stunts means three Super Wheelspins, and as always, Hot Wheels Park has another on top of those for expansion owners.



There’s also a trio of Seasonal Championships this week with rewards comprised of the 1977 Ford Escort RS1800, the 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi and the 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R, while over on Hot Wheels Park you can earn the 2011 Subaru WRX STI.

Finish 30th or better in The Eliminator to unlock the “This isn’t even my final form” chat phrase for Forza LINK and photograph the 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR at the Horizon Wilds Outpost to unlock the Police Siren Car Horn. This week’s Treasure Hunt is a “Rally on the Wild Side” offering a reward of 100 Forzathon Points to eagle-eyed explorers.



That’s a wrap on the Horizon Road Trip! We hope you enjoyed this adventure and that you’re excited to celebrate the Horizon 10-Year Anniversary with us in Forza Horizon 5’s next series. You can catch all the details of what to expect on Forza.net.