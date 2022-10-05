TrackDayR HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.92.82

TrackDayR HOTFIX PATCH

Build 1.0.92.82

We worked on graphics' performance and we changed a lot of things in the code. Since the results were really impressive, we decided to update the game and let you players enjoy it.

From our tests, we gained ~30% fps on MX tracks and ~150% fps on asphalt tracks without updating any asset. In the next days we are going to update all our tracks and we will surely release another hotfix.

Stay tuned!

CHANGELOG: