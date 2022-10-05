 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TrackDayR update for 5 October 2022

TrackDayR HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.92.82

Share · View all patches · Build 9662024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TrackDayR HOTFIX PATCH

Build 1.0.92.82

We worked on graphics' performance and we changed a lot of things in the code. Since the results were really impressive, we decided to update the game and let you players enjoy it.
From our tests, we gained ~30% fps on MX tracks and ~150% fps on asphalt tracks without updating any asset. In the next days we are going to update all our tracks and we will surely release another hotfix.

Stay tuned!

CHANGELOG:

  • Improved ground deformation system perfomance
  • Road circuits drawcall system: improved side meshes rendering
  • New feature for dirt bikes that makes the virtual rider lift the leg for better looking scrubs

Changed files in this update

TrackDayR Content Depot 1511631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link