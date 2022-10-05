TrackDayR HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.92.82

TrackDayR HOTFIX PATCH
Build 1.0.92.82
We worked on graphics' performance and we changed a lot of things in the code. Since the results were really impressive, we decided to update the game and let you players enjoy it.
From our tests, we gained ~30% fps on MX tracks and ~150% fps on asphalt tracks without updating any asset. In the next days we are going to update all our tracks and we will surely release another hotfix.
Stay tuned!
CHANGELOG:
- Improved ground deformation system perfomance
- Road circuits drawcall system: improved side meshes rendering
- New feature for dirt bikes that makes the virtual rider lift the leg for better looking scrubs
Changed files in this update