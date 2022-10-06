 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

We Need To Go Deeper update for 6 October 2022

The Halloween Event is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9661989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Heads of the Horseman Fall Event is back! Fend off horrific produce, shambling corpses, legendary ghosts, and earn new special cosmetics for the month of October!

  • Earn 13 Limited Time Cosmetics!
  • Defeat horrific Infested Settlers and Monstrous Pumpkins!
  • Encounter The Horseman himself!

Spooky Foes and Unlockables!


The Headless Horseman has returned to the Living Infinite, and with his vengeful galloping spirit so too returns the corrupted strain of man-eating pumpkin creatures!

Their tentacles birthing smaller spawn inside your ship can be a trick or a treat though, as one of many of the Heads of the Horseman and Slime Skins are known to drop from these creatures' pulp from time to time.

Should you venture into the caves, you may also encounter Infested Settlers who will drop their own attire!

Downloadable Event Wallpaper!

This year just for fun, We Need To Go Deeper artist Nick Lives whipped up this new downloadable digital art piece of The Headless Horseman donning his horrific Apple Head! You can download this festively spooky wallpaper using the link below:

FREE WALLPAPER DOWNLOAD

The Horseman will return to his grave on November 2nd.

Changed files in this update

We Need to Go Deeper Depot Depot 307111
  • Loading history…
We Need to Go Deeper Mac Depot Depot 307112
  • Loading history…
We Need to Go Deeper Linux Depot Depot 307113
  • Loading history…
We Need to Go Deeper 64 bit Depot Depot 307114
  • Loading history…
We Need to Go Deeper Mac 64 Depot Depot 307115
  • Loading history…
We Need to Go Deeper Linux 64 Depot Depot 307116
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link