The Halloween Event is LIVE!

The Heads of the Horseman Fall Event is back! Fend off horrific produce, shambling corpses, legendary ghosts, and earn new special cosmetics for the month of October!

Earn 13 Limited Time Cosmetics!

Defeat horrific Infested Settlers and Monstrous Pumpkins!

Encounter The Horseman himself!

Spooky Foes and Unlockables!



The Headless Horseman has returned to the Living Infinite, and with his vengeful galloping spirit so too returns the corrupted strain of man-eating pumpkin creatures!

Their tentacles birthing smaller spawn inside your ship can be a trick or a treat though, as one of many of the Heads of the Horseman and Slime Skins are known to drop from these creatures' pulp from time to time.

Should you venture into the caves, you may also encounter Infested Settlers who will drop their own attire!

Downloadable Event Wallpaper!

This year just for fun, We Need To Go Deeper artist Nick Lives whipped up this new downloadable digital art piece of The Headless Horseman donning his horrific Apple Head! You can download this festively spooky wallpaper using the link below:

FREE WALLPAPER DOWNLOAD

The Horseman will return to his grave on November 2nd.