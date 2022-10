This game is now playable on your Steam Deck.

Also The steam_api.dll is only used for detection this game is playing on this device, so its can impose the fullscreen correctly and not a windowered as the game normal does. Im does not uses it for other purpose than that. So still DRM free game.

Also there is a little small bad text in the game. Escape is the back button. Im update it later, and this game is a touchscreen / mouse only game.