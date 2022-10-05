Update 0.1.1 Out now!

**

Barcode scanner

**

Now we have added a hand hold barcode scanner to make your experience more realistic.

You would be able to find it in the upgrade purchase in the menu.

To scan:

Just simply hold the barcode scanner and point the red light to the barcode on all the merchandise. You will hear a beep sound after the scan is successful. You will also see the item prompted into the cashier machine after the item is scanned.

Also just like what it is in real life, if the customer has multiple numbers of the same item, you can just scan the same barcode on one of the items multiple times.

To remove a scan:

It is very common to scan an item too many times. We provide a simple way to remove it from the register. Just hold the trigger on your controller and the light will become blue instead of red, meaning it is in canceling mode. Scan the item in canceling mode will remove one of the items in the register.

**

Music and sound

**

We have added more sound notifications and volume change options in the menu.

Doorbell: When a customer enters the door, the doorbell sound will ring.

Scanner: When you scan an item, there is a sound notification

Credit Card: When you tap the credit card and the read is successful, a sound notification is played.

You will also find the options to change the volume for background music and all the notifications. You can change them separately as you wish.

Thank you for playing and hope you enjoy your small shop ownership!