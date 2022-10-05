Scream Fortress XIV has arrived! (ClientVersion 7560734)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Scream Fortress XIV has arrived!

Featuring 6 new community maps: Soul-Mill, Helltrain, Bonesaw, Crasher, Ghoulpit, and Spookeyridge

Added the Ghoulish Gains Case Contains 22 new community-created cosmetic items that make up the Ghoulish Gains Collection

Has a chance to give one of 5 new community-created Halloween-restricted items as a bonus item

Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item

Added 5 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: The Scaredy-cat!

Taunt: Texas Twirl 'Em

Taunt: The Travel Agent

Taunt: Drunk Mann's Cannon

Taunt: Shanty Shipmate

Added 25 new community-created Unusual effects 12 new effects for Unusual hats

13 new effects for Unusual taunts

Added the Scream Fortress XIV War Paint Case Contains 11 new community-created War Paints that make-up the Scream Fortress XIV War Paint Collection

Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item

All players who launch the game will receive a Soul Gargoyle if they don't already have one Grants access to Merasmissions and Halloween item transmutations

Tracks Merasmissions completed and souls collected

All Halloween Contracts have been reset, allowing them to be completed again

Added new Contracts for this year's featured community maps

Completing a Halloween Contract will give players a classic Halloween item and the chance for a Ghoulish Gains Case or Scream Fortress XIV War Paint Case

Continue last year's event by collecting the souls of dead players for your Soul Gargoyle by killing enemies, doing map objectives, or collecting the Soul Gargoyles that spawn in the maps

All cosmetic and taunt Cases will grant Halloween 2022 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include Crates.

Join Halloween matches by using the Special Events category in Casual