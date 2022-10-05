 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 5 October 2022

Scream Fortress XIV has arrived! (ClientVersion 7560734)

Share · View all patches · Build 9661721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Scream Fortress XIV has arrived!

  • Featuring 6 new community maps: Soul-Mill, Helltrain, Bonesaw, Crasher, Ghoulpit, and Spookeyridge

  • Added the Ghoulish Gains Case

    • Contains 22 new community-created cosmetic items that make up the Ghoulish Gains Collection
    • Has a chance to give one of 5 new community-created Halloween-restricted items as a bonus item
    • Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item

  • Added 5 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store

    • Taunt: The Scaredy-cat!
    • Taunt: Texas Twirl 'Em
    • Taunt: The Travel Agent
    • Taunt: Drunk Mann's Cannon
    • Taunt: Shanty Shipmate

  • Added 25 new community-created Unusual effects

    • 12 new effects for Unusual hats
    • 13 new effects for Unusual taunts

  • Added the Scream Fortress XIV War Paint Case

    • Contains 11 new community-created War Paints that make-up the Scream Fortress XIV War Paint Collection
    • Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item

  • All players who launch the game will receive a Soul Gargoyle if they don't already have one

    • Grants access to Merasmissions and Halloween item transmutations
    • Tracks Merasmissions completed and souls collected

  • All Halloween Contracts have been reset, allowing them to be completed again

  • Added new Contracts for this year's featured community maps

  • Completing a Halloween Contract will give players a classic Halloween item and the chance for a Ghoulish Gains Case or Scream Fortress XIV War Paint Case

  • Continue last year's event by collecting the souls of dead players for your Soul Gargoyle by killing enemies, doing map objectives, or collecting the Soul Gargoyles that spawn in the maps

  • All cosmetic and taunt Cases will grant Halloween 2022 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include Crates.

  • Join Halloween matches by using the Special Events category in Casual

  • Scream Fortress XIV runs through November 7th, 2022

General

  • Updated several maps to fix localization issues

  • Updated cp_snakewater_final1

    • Fixed walkable ledge near mid
    • Fixed match summary screen for competitive mode
    • Created some space between spawn points and door trigger in first forward spawn
    • Minor visual fixes

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Taunt: Texas Twirl 'Em has been added
  • Taunt: The Scaredy-cat! has been added
  • Taunt: The Travel Agent has been added
  • Taunt: Drunk Mann's Cannon has been added
  • Taunt: Shanty Shipmate has been added
  • Beaten and Bruised has been added
  • Starlight Sorcerer has been added
  • Onimann has been added
  • Propaniac has been added
  • Dustbowl Devil has been added
  • More Gun Marshal has been added
  • Lavish Labwear has been added
  • Victorian Villainy has been added
  • Turncoat has been added
  • Imp's Imprint has been added
  • Masked Fiend has been added
  • Horror Shawl has been added
  • Road Rage has been added
  • Road Block has been added
  • Alcoholic Automaton has been added
  • Nightbane Brim has been added
  • Bombard Brigadier has been added
  • Firearm Protector has been added
  • Safety Stripes has been added
  • Cranial Cowl has been added
  • Headhunter's Brim has been added
  • Hunting Cloak has been added
  • Misha's Maw has been added
  • Cabinet Mann has been added
  • Fire Breather has been added
  • Magical Mount has been added
  • Pony Express has been added
  • RGL.gg One Day Prolander Cup - NA #1 Changed name from RGLgg/One/Day/Prolander/Cup/North/America/Winter/2021 to RGLgg/One/Day/Prolander/Cup/North/America/Winter/2020
  • RGL.gg One Day Prolander Cup - NA #1 Changed item_description from #TF_TournamentMedal_Winter2021 to #TF_TournamentMedal_Winter2020
  • Map Stamp - Soul-Mill has been added
  • Map Stamp - Helltrain has been added
  • Map Stamp - Bonesaw has been added
  • Map Stamp - Crasher has been added
  • Map Stamp - Ghoulpit has been added
  • Map Stamp - Spookeyridge has been added
  • Soul Gargoyle Static_attrs/deactive date increased from 1636380000 to 1667916000 (+31536000)
  • Ghoulish Gains Case has been added
  • Ghoulish Gains Key has been added
  • Ghoulish Gains Collection has been added
  • Scream Fortress XIV War Paint Case has been added
  • Scream Fortress XIV War Paint Key has been added
  • Scream Fortress XIV Collection has been added
  • Strange Filter: Soul-Mill (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Helltrain (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Bonesaw (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Crasher (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Ghoulpit (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Spookeyridge (Community) has been added
  • Map Stamps Collection has been added

Item Collections

  • The Scream Fortress Collections (#Halloween_master_collection) Added new attribute items/Halloween 2022 Collection Dummy with value of 10
  • The Scream Fortress Collections (#Halloween_master_collection) Added new attribute items/Scream Fortress 2022 War Paint Dummy with value of 10
  • Ghoulish Gains Collection (#halloween2022_collection_name) has been added
    • Ancient
      • The Onimann
      • Propaniac
    • Legendary
      • Victorian Villainy
      • Road Rage
      • Alcoholic Automaton
      • Cranial Cowl
    • Mythical
      • Dustbowl Devil
      • The Lavish Labwear
      • Road Block
      • Safety Stripes
      • The Masked Fiend
      • Headhunter's Brim
    • Rare
      • Starlight Sorcerer
      • Nightbane Brim
      • Horror Shawl
      • Bombard Brigadier
      • Beaten and Bruised
      • Firearm Protector
      • The Imp's Imprint
      • Hunting Cloak
      • More Gun Marshal
      • The Turncoat
  • Scream Fortress XIV Collection (#Halloween2022Paintkits_collection) has been added
    • Ancient
      • Paintkit 403
    • Legendary
      • Paintkit 400
      • Paintkit 405
    • Mythical
      • Paintkit 404
      • Paintkit 409
      • Paintkit 410
    • Rare
      • Paintkit 401
      • Paintkit 402
      • Paintkit 406
      • Paintkit 407
      • Paintkit 408

