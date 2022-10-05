Ongoing Server Maintenance for DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Due to an ongoing issue with our servers, players may have difficulties logging in and playing the game. We are terribly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused to all of our excited and supportive players.

Resolving this issue and stabilizing the servers may take additional time; however, our team is currently working with the utmost effort to resolve this issue.

We would like to inform players in advance that the servers may become unstable even after the emergency maintenance has been completed.

Once all issues are resolved and the servers have been stabilized, we will update everyone as soon as possible.

Please note that items and Season Passes that were purchased can be used as before despite the ongoing issue with the servers. We will also compensate players for Season Passes and will provide more information at a later time.

Once again, we are terribly sorry for the frustration this has caused our players, and hope you stay tuned for additional updates.