Hi guys, so I have fixed issue with cut scenes showing as white screen.
I hadn't properly compressed the file so it is now half the size.
Enemies now move into your axis quicker.
Reworked ability sytem
ASTRID update for 5 October 2022
Update
Hi guys, so I have fixed issue with cut scenes showing as white screen.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update