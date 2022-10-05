 Skip to content

ASTRID update for 5 October 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Hi guys, so I have fixed issue with cut scenes showing as white screen.
I hadn't properly compressed the file so it is now half the size.
Enemies now move into your axis quicker.
Reworked ability sytem

