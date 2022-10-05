Patch v0.4.8: New Color Patterns progression for Circle Notes, and more!

This update changes the color pattern progression of circle notes, for a vastly more diverse type of pattern. This will make the game more difficult in Medium and Intense. If you would like to keep using the previous "clockwise" progression, you can find it in the "Custom" difficulty menu.

As the feedback from the community about the speed changes was unanimously positive, I've decided to roll out the 20% speed in Relaxing and Medium too, making it the new baseline speed, and then made Intense even faster!

Please join our Discord our the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

Gameplay Changes

The default color pattern progression of inputs is now vastly more diverse

Added a brand new input method: "Duo Color", accessible in "Custom" difficulty. This new take on Mono-Color constantly alternates between two colors, which provides a nice middle-ground between Relaxing and Medium difficulty

The movement speed is now 20% higher than the previous base in both Relaxing and Medium. It has been upped to 30% in Intense difficulty (from 20%)

The obstacle density in Relaxing is now also set to High

A transition from Walking to Running intensity will now also trigger the "boosting" jump animation, just like when going from Walking to Sprinting

Added the BPM value on the UI during a track

Bug Fixes

The displayed BPM on the track loading screen is now doubled when appropriate (this is purely cosmetic, it had no impact on the track's actual density and tempo)

Coming back to the File Selection screen (after a track or by leaving that menu) now refreshes the content of the last opened folder. The last selected track is also automatically selected again when using non-mouse input navigation.

Fixed a bug which distorted the length of slow-motion jumps areas due to the new movement speed

Fixed a very rare bug where ground indicators and the ocean could sometimes stop being rendered for a portion of the track

The mouse cursor is now instantly hidden when switching to gamepad or arrow navigation on keyboard

Fixed Covert Art of music files not being displayed anymore in the music info panel since the previous patch

Fixed a bug with the "3/4 time signature" flag not being saved correctly in track cache and thus not displayed in follow-up playthroughs. This had no impact on gameplay.

Optimized held voices' start time position in some cases for 3/4 and 6/8 time signature music.

The "favorite" icon in music info panel is now golden

Forced the "Confirm" action in UI menus to the "South" button on gamepads, to fix an issue with Switch gamepads (behavior unchanged on other gamepads)

Due to music algorithm changes, all previously cached tracks will be re-analyzed again the next time that you play them.