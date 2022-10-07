Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary v1.1

What an exciting 4 weeks it has been, first off we'd like to thank all of you for your feedback and support this far - we're still dedicated to making sure the game is everything you want.

v1.1 Updates: -

Bug Fixes -

Fixed a bug that was causing issues in the Sector 8 end slate user interface.

Fixed a bug in which starting a new game in Sector 8 would not reset the collectable items.

Fixed various user interface text issues.

Quality of Life -

Development console key moved from Tab to the ` (backtick) key.

Reset puzzle sound effect changed.

Minor level design updates and fixes in various places throughout sector 8.

Increased default look sensitivity.

Additions -

We've added an option to enable or disable the outline around cubes that can be interacted with, when hovering over them.

Thank you again for all the feedback, both positivity and negative - it all helps us make the game the best possible and we really appreciate the reviews coming in so far!

Until next time!