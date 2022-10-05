 Skip to content

SCP: Secret Laboratory update for 5 October 2022

12.0 Patreon Beta Coming Soon!

Share · View all patches · Build 9661552

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone

On Saturday October 8th, at approximately 19:00 UTC, we will be releasing our Patreon beta for the 12.0 ‘Mimicry’ update! If you would like to join this closed beta, you can do so by subscribing to the ‘Zone Manager’ tier on our Patreon ($25 USD). ‘Zone Manager’ and above Patreon supporters will have exclusive access to the beta for at least two weeks. Further information will be given soon.

We hope to see many of you there! You can access our Patreon via the link below:

Changed depots in mith-test branch

View more data in app history for build 9661552
SCP: Secret Laboratory Windows Content Depot 700331
