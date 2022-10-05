12.0 Patreon Beta Coming Soon!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone

On Saturday October 8th, at approximately 19:00 UTC, we will be releasing our Patreon beta for the 12.0 ‘Mimicry’ update! If you would like to join this closed beta, you can do so by subscribing to the ‘Zone Manager’ tier on our Patreon ($25 USD). ‘Zone Manager’ and above Patreon supporters will have exclusive access to the beta for at least two weeks. Further information will be given soon.

We hope to see many of you there! You can access our Patreon via the link below:

